Congresswoman Kelly celebrates South Suburban Airport legislation passage during National Infrastructure Week

On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, the Illinois State Senate passed a measure to require the Illinois Department of Transportation to begin the process of engaging private developers with interest in building a cargo airport in the south suburbs, a significant step forward in the effort to build a cargo hub in the area. This legislation passed with bipartisan support in the Illinois House and Senate and now goes to the Governor’s desk for signature. Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) issued the following statement:

“I am pleased that the Illinois State Legislature has taken the needs of the Southland and all of Illinois seriously in passing this legislation. A cargo airport in the south suburbs will bring in a host of new economic activity, benefiting historically underinvested communities, creating a taxation base to fund our local schools, municipalities, and services. It is fitting that the legislature approved this measure during National Infrastructure Week, reminding us that when we invest in these critical foundations, our whole communities are strengthened. I have long pushed for an airport and am proud to see this bill pass with support from such a diverse group of outside stakeholders.

“This effort was made possible by the Mayors as well as business, labor, community and faith leaders, who have been fierce advocates for investment in their communities. I especially want to thank Rep. Will Davis and Sen. Napoleon Harris for spearheading this effort in the legislature. I am confident that Governor Pritzker will stand with the people of the Chicago region and the whole State of Illinois in signing this legislation.”

“The construction on the airport will create tens of thousands of jobs directly through construction and operation and indirectly through economic activity spurred by additional cargo and transportation capacity; helping to make this region the best place to live, work, and raise a family. I look forward to the state taking additional action to make the South Suburban Airport a reality.”