Congressman Jonathan Jackson hosts community town hall to celebrate first 100 days in office

Photo caption: Congressman Jonathan Jackson

Congressman Jonathan Jackson (D) is excited to invite constituents to a Community Town Hall event celebrating his first 100 days in office. The event will take place on Monday, May 8th, 2023, at I.B.E.W. Local 134, located at 2722 S. King Dr., Chicago, IL 60616. Doors will open at 5:30 PM CT, with the event commencing at 6:00 PM CT and concluding at 8:00 PM CT.

Congressman Jackson shared his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “I am incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made during my first 100 days in office. This Community Town Hall is an opportunity for us to come together as a community, exchange ideas, and work towards building a better future for our district. I look forward to hearing from my constituents and am eager to continue advocating for their needs in Congress.”

RSVP for the event by visiting: https://forms.office.com/g/4xVZrRQgjh

For additional information or questions, please contact the Congressman’s office at (773) 779-2400 or visit his official website at www.jackson.house.gov. To arrange an interview with Congressman Jackson, contact Jerry Thomas at 202-568-0511, or [email protected]