Congressman Jonathan Jackson demands justice and action in wake of second Chicago police officer killing

On Saturday, May 6, 2023, Congressman Jonathan Jackson called on the public to extend prayers to the family of a Chicago police officer who was killed earlier that day, shortly after ending her shift. He also called for justice to be served when it comes to prosecuting the murder of the young woman officer who had been on the force for three years.

“Our hearts go out to the family members of the officer,” he said. “They need our prayers and support.”

Congressman Jackson said the tragedy, involving a frontline worker, is another reason why all efforts should be undertaken to address the gun violence in the third largest city and across the nation.

“We cannot continue to have our officers, or anyone shot and killed,” he said. “We want the perpetrator or the suspects in this crime arrested and prosecuted.”

The female officer is the second member of the department to be killed in the last two months. In March, a male officer, who worked in the department for five years, was killed by an 18-year-old man while responding to a domestic violence call.