Congressman Jonathan Jackson delivers tribute to Harry Belafonte in moving speech

Washington, D.C. – Last night, Congressman Jackson delivered a heartfelt speech honoring the life and legacy of the legendary Harry Belafonte, who passed away at the age of 96. In his address, the Congressman highlighted Belafonte’s extraordinary contributions to music, acting, and his unwavering commitment to civil rights and equality.

Jackson emphasized Belafonte’s tireless advocacy for civil rights, recounting his close friendship with Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. and his support of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference during the tumultuous 1960s. The Congressman cited Belafonte’s efforts to raise funds for the civil rights movement, his role as an executor of King’s estate, and his chairmanship of the Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial Fund as examples of his dedication to justice and equality.

The Congressman urged Americans to carry on Belafonte’s legacy and become “liberators for ourselves and for each other,” working towards a more just and equitable world.

Watch Congressman Jackson’s remarks here.