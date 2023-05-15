Community HealthNet host Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (S.A.N.E.) Program Open House

Photo caption: Rebecca Baker-Carr, RN, coordinator of the S.A.N.E. Program.

Last week, Community HealthNet Health Centers (CHN) hosted an Open House at its 6100 Broadway location from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. to showcase its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Program also known as S.A.N.E. The program is led by Rebecca Baker-Carr, RN who completed additional education and training to provide comprehensive health care to survivors of sexual assault.

“It was my honor to take the training and lead this effort on behalf of sexual assault survivors,” said Carr. “Victims need a safe place to go to get treatment by health providers who are qualified and sensitive to the nature of these occurrences.”

Thanks to a grant secured by CHN CEO Dr. Janet Seabrook and Carr that extends to 2025, these services are now available at the Merrillville site with plans for expansion to other sites in the near future.

“One of the most important attributes of this program is the confidentiality,” said Seabrook. “Victims are not seated with the general population, and treated in a private location of our facility so their identity is concealed. We understand the magnitude and sensitive nature of these cases and want our patients to be as comfortable as possible.”

Details about S.A.N.E.

– A registered nurse with specialized training will provide sexual assault exams to pediatric, adolescent, adult male and female patients.

– Services include direct acute, nonacute and follow-up care, medical forensic examinations, evidence collection, collaborating with clinical providers for timely administration of medications that can help prevent assault related pregnancy and sexually transmitted infants including HIV and referrals for internal and external resources

Referrals to S.A.N.E. can be made by calling 219-743-2537. Forensic exams for evidence collection can be done up to 120 hours post assault. Post assault care can be provided at any time.

Every 73 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. And every 9 minutes, that victim is a child. Sexual violence is sexual activity when consent is not obtained or freely given. It is a serious public health problem in the United States that profoundly impacts lifelong health and well-being in communities among people of all genders, sexual orientations, and ages. For more information, contact Community HealthNet Health Centers at 219-880-1190 or visit www.chn-indiana.org.