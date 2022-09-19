Community HealthNet Health Centers to Host 5K Walk

Community HealthNet Health Centers (CHN) will host its annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Walk (BCA5KW) on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Marquette Park, 1 N. Grand Blvd., Gary, Indiana.
Registration begins at 9:00 a.m.; the walk will commence at 10:00 a.m. Donation for the BCA5KW is $30 per person.
Individual walkers may register for the BCA5KW by picking up a packet at one of CHN’s seven locations (see sidebar). Online forms for walkers, walking teams, sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and donations can be made at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/CHNWALK.
Breast cancer survivors will be on hand to share their testimonials.
Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit CHN’s patient-centered programs and services, which include health care coverage for underinsured and uninsured consumers, mammogram testing, health screenings, and other behavioral and medical services offered by CHN.
“I can never contain my excitement over this annual event,” said CHN CEO Dr. Janet Seabrook. “The community support is always amazing, and we can’t stop this effort until a cure for breast cancer is discovered.”
According to the American Cancer Society, about “287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in U.S. women in 2022 and about 51,400 women will die from breast cancer,” said Dr. Seabrook.
“Early detection is important to the health of women, and community health centers have an active role in ensuring these women have access to appropriate medical care and health care insurance.”
As part of the event activities there will be vendors, “Best Dressed Team” and “Best Dressed Individual” prizes awarded, and a raffle. There will be complimentary coffee sponsored by Starbucks, water, fresh fruit, and snack bars available to attendees.
Community HealthNet Health Centers (CHN) is a 501c3 not-for-profit, Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) committed to providing quality, accessible and affordable health care. With seven locations throughout Lake County, in Gary, Hammond, and Merrillville, the health care center strives to serve the medical needs of all individuals and families regardless of their ability to pay. For more information about Community HealthNet Health Centers, please visit www.chn-indiana.org.
CHN’s locations are handicapped and wheelchair accessible.
Primary Location:
1021 W. 5th Ave., Gary, IN 46402
Phone: (219) 880-1190
Satellite Health Centers
Hammond
5927 Columbia Ave.
(Inside Ophelia Steen Center)
Hammond Central High School
Wolves Wellness Center
5926 Calumet Ave.
South Entrance, Door B, Suite A117
New Tech High School
3900 Calhoun & Ridge Road, Door R
Gary (Miller)
1015 Shelby St.
Gary (Glen Park)
3503 Martin L. King Drive
Merrillville
6100 Broadway