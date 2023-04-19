Community Care Network, Inc. named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023

Community Care Network, Inc. has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

“Community Care Network takes pride in its workplace and is committed to providing a supportive environment for its employees,” said Alan Kumar, Chief Operating Officer for Community Healthcare System and Administrator for Community Care Network, Inc. “We are thankful for this recognition from Newsweek and are dedicated to being a great place for women to work.”

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized the America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women by conducting a large- scale employer study based on more than 224,000 company reviews.

“Women face unique challenges in the workplace. These challenges can range from unequal pay and a lack of representation in leadership positions, to discrimination and sexual harassment,” said Nancy Cooper, global editor in Chief of Newsweek. “Raising awareness of inequities in the workplace is the first step toward rectifying them. And it is equally important to highlight those companies that are leading the way.”

The healthcare providers and staff of Community Care Network, Inc. are affiliated with Community Healthcare System and draw on the expertise and resources of Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

For information about Community Care Network and Community Healthcare System, visit COMHS.org.

To join the amazing team at Community Healthcare System, visit COMHS.org/careers for available positions.