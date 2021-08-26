Letter to the Editor: Rev. Jackson deserves a huge honor

Dear Editor:

I pray that by the time this letter is published (if it is published), that Chicago and the world have received news that the Reverend Jesse Jackson and his wife are responding favorably to their treatments for the COVID-19 virus. The news that they both tested positive for COVID was shocking and unsettling. For those who came of age in the ’60s, like me, Reverend Jackson has been a staple of our lives.

We have seen him champion several civil rights causes, break political ground, and become a one-man international force. I am among those who believe there would have been no President Barack Obama were it not for Reverend Jackson’s two preceding runs for President.

Yes, we also have seen him vilified any number of times. Personally, the most salient aspect of Reverend Jackson’s character is his resilience and perseverance. To some he is a hero, others a leader, and many a spokesman. Most recently, with the deaths of other lieutenants of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Reverend Jackson could easily be considered an elder spokesman for civil rights.

If we are honest with ourselves, we will admit that the residual effects of COVID- 19 mean Reverend Jackson, once healed, will possibly be a different person. I have talked to friends and family members of COVID survivors. The consensus is even after the hospital stay, the victims have difficulty with speech or memory.