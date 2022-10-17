Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Collins to co-host panel discussion on SAFE-T Act with Rev. Dr. Michael L. Pfleger

State Senator Jacqueline Y. Collins is partnering with the Faith Community of Saint Sabina to host a panel discussion to address misinformation surrounding the SAFE-T Act at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Saint Sabina Church.

“There has been a lot of misinformation surrounding the SAFE-T Act, and I want our neighbors to have the opportunity to get the facts,” said Collins (D-Chicago). “The SAFE-T Act will improve fairness in our justice system and help keep our community safe.”

Panelists will include the law’s sponsors, State Senator Elgie Sims (D-Chicago) and State Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-Chicago), crime survivor advocates and public safety experts.

The event is free and open to the public.

WHO: State Senator Jacqueline Y. Collins; Rev. Dr. Michael L. Pfleger, Saint Sabina Church; State Senator Elgie Sims; State Rep. Justin Slaughter; Tanya Watkins, Southsiders Organized for Unity and Liberation; Mallory Littlejohn, Legal Director, Chicago Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation; Sharone Mitchell, Cook County Public Defender; Roseanna Ander, University of Chicago Crime Lab

WHAT: Panel discussion on the SAFE-T Act

WHEN: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

WHERE: Saint Sabina Church, 1210 W. 78th Pl., Chicago, IL 60620

