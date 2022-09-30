Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider

By Kevin Bessler

A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider.

The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.

“The suit is necessary because when facility owners and operators flout their duties and cause harm to the most vulnerable, it is imperative that residents can hold them accountable in court through private rights of action for abusive and neglectful practices,” said attorney Charlie Wysong of Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym.

The plaintiffs allege that from 2018 to 2020, the six Alden facilities named in the case provided less than the absolute minimum of nursing hours required by Illinois law, and used ghost staffing with falsified work schedules. In some cases, former employees were included on the schedule.

Residents were also forced to sign agreements waiving their right to sue in court over injuries, which is prohibited by the Illinois Nursing Home Care Act, the plaintiffs said.

Alden operates dozens of facilities in Illinois and Wisconsin but six are named in the lawsuit. They are located in Chicago, Cicero, Harvey and McHenry County.

There are 11 plaintiffs in the case, all referred to as Jane and John Does, ranging in age from 26 to 82.

“As a result of Illinois’ over-reliance on institutional settings, many people with disabilities have no other option but to live in large nursing facilities,” said Barry Taylor, vice president for Civil Rights and Systemic Litigation at Equip for Equality. “Despite this lack of community living opportunities, people with disabilities should not be subjected to inadequate institutional care with tragic consequences.”

Alden has 30 days to respond to the lawsuit once they have been served.

The company did not respond to a request for comment from The Center Square.

.This article originally appeared on The Center Square.