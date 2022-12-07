Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Clark Road Baptist Church Makes Donation to Grace Beyond Borders during Live Concert Recording

On November 27th, the Clark Road Missionary Baptist Church hosted a Live Recording Concert featuring Pastor Pharis Evans, Jr., the mass choir and loved ones. Before a packed crowd of hundreds, Evans paused to acknowledge the efforts of the orgranization Grace Beyond Borders.

Led and founded 10 years ago by Marcus Martin, the East Chicago-based Grace Beyond Borders provides assistance to the homeless through food, clothing, temporary shelter, resources, employment assistance and mental health/drug intervention counseling.

Evans presented Martin with a check for $500 and offered words of encouragement to keep the services flowing throughout the region. Those interested in volunteering or donating to Grace Beyond Borders should visit http://www.GraceBeyondBorders.org.

