CLA Expands in Northwest Indiana

CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced its Schererville, Indiana office has relocated. The new location – Suite 210W, 833 West Lincoln Highway – is one floor down from the firm’s previous Schererville location.
CLA’s Schererville office is one of four CLA locations in the Greater Chicagoland region. Its phone and fax numbers remain the same.
Joe Baez, managing principal of CLA’s Greater Chicagoland region, said the move was driven by the need for additional space as CLA’s team has grown in northwest Indiana, and a desire to enhance the workplace experience.
“This move represents our continued commitment to the northwest Indiana market,” said Baez. “We believe business leaders still want a local relationship with their advisors, but increasingly need access to the breadth of resources that a firm with a nationwide footprint and global connections can provide.”
Baez continued, “CLA’s presence in northwest Indiana dates back decades and has experienced significant growth under the leadership of Chuck Taylor. Our industry-specialized approach and national reach brings tremendous resources and opportunity to the community.”
As one of the nation’s leading professional services firms, CLA can serve organizations of all sizes and in all locations, while bringing an uncommon depth of capabilities to its clients. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com/locations.
About CLA
CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 7,500 people, 121 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.