Citywide activities expected to impact traffic during Juneteenth weekend in Chicago

Residents, motorists and attendees should be aware of traffic impacts, increased activity and report suspicious activity to 9-1-1

With various special events this weekend in Chicago, the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) is reminding the public to be aware of the crowds, street closures, increased activity and to plan accordingly. OEMC, along with public safety departments will be monitoring events and coordinating resources throughout the long Juneteenth weekend. The City of Chicago will have citywide deployments to ensure the safety and security of the public. There will be some street closures in effect for larger events to ensure public safety. Traffic Control Aides (TCAs) will be on hand at select events citywide to direct flow and impacts from increased traffic.

The city’s Summer Operations Center (SOC) has been activated for the weekend to facilitate information sharing and help coordinate and deploy resources between City and partner agencies citywide.

Chicago OEMC App – Know Before You Go

For safety and preparedness at your fingertips this Summer, residents and visitors are encouraged to download the new Chicago OEMC App. The public safety tool provides safety information, preparedness tips, emergency alerts, CHI Safe Walk, weather information and more in the palm of your hand. Users will also have access to current events and forecasts, radar, and other weather-related information as well. The app is now available through the Apple App and Google Play stores. To immediately download, click HERE or visit the website Chicago.gov/OEMC.

Report Suspicious Activity: If You See Something Say Something. The City reminds the public to be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious activity – especially in crowds. If you notice something suspicious, notify onsite security or call 9-1-1. If You See Something, Say Something™ is a national anti-terrorism public awareness campaign that emphasizes the importance of reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement authorities.

Residents and motorists should be aware of the NASCAR Street Race closures already in place on Ida B Wells and on Jackson (starting Sunday) as well as the large events this weekend including:

Chicago Pride Fest – Northalsted

Saturday, June 17 – Sunday, June 18, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

Main gates are located at Halsted and Addison, with additional gates at Halsted and Broadway/Grace, Halsted and Waveland and Broadway and Waveland. Over 60,000 estimated attendance is expected at the two-day Pride festival held along N. Halsted Street from Addison St. to Grace St. Event goers should be aware of the green pole makers with white numbers located on the light poles along N. Halsted used to reference location when calling 9-1-1 or to reference location for a meeting place. No large bags/backpacks allowed, and all bags will be inspected prior to entry. Street closures begin on Friday June 16, at 8 a.m. at 800 to 860 W. Bradley and 750 to 820 W. Waveland. Then at 11 p.m. on Friday, 3600 to 3800 N Halsted will be closed. Streets will reopen Monday, June 19 at 11 a.m.

For complete details, visit northalsted.com/pridefest

Taste of Randolph – West Loop

Friday, June 16 (5 p.m.-10 p.m.) and Saturday, June 17 – Sunday, June 18 (noon-10 p.m.)

The Taste of Randolph features over 16 restaurants, music and large crowds at 900 to 1200 W. Randolph Street in the West Loop.

Hyde Park Summer Fest – Midway Plaisance

Saturday, June 17 – Sunday, June 18, noon – 10 p.m.

Hip-hop and house DJs, along with Chicago cuisine, local breweries, and supporting local businesses at 59th and Cottage Grove bring an expected 20,000 per day to this iconic event. Streets are closed in the area including:

· 1100-1400 E 59th Street

· 1100-1400E 60th Street

· 800-1600 E Midway Plaisance (East and Westbound)

· 5950-6000 S Ellis Avenue

hydeparksummerfest.com

Gold Coast Art Fair- Butler Field, Grant Park

Saturday, June 17 – Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Juneteenth Events

Over 36 events citywide events are planned over the Juneteenth weekend including the ITAV Juneteenth event in Douglass Park, with over 9000 expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Other Events:

Navy Pier Fireworks, Saturday, June 17 at 10 p.m. NavyPier.org.

Chicago Cubs vs Baltimore Orioles, Friday and Saturday at 1:20 p.m, Sunday at 12:05 p.m.

Huntington Bank Pavilion (Northerly Island) concerts: Quinn XCII on Friday and Billy Strings on Saturday.

Public Transportation: As for any large–scale event, public transportation is encouraged. Public transit is the most affordable, convenient, and environmentally friendly way to get to and from summertime events. For more information, visit CTA at TransitChicago.com and Metra.com.

Pole Markers/Location Identifiers: For public safety on the lakefront, event and concert attendees are reminded to be aware of the numbers attached to the poles throughout the Grant Park area as well as 2400 North DuSable Lake Shore Drive to 6600 South DuSable Lake Shore Drive to help them reference their location along the lakefront and within the park if you call 9-1-1 in an emergency. OEMC call takers and dispatchers will be able to provide the location to first responders. They can also be used between friends and family members as meeting point if you become separated. For complete details click HERE.

Weather and Public Safety

OEMC will monitor events through a collaboration with public safety partners. OEMC advises Chicagoans to be aware of weather conditions and to follow instructions and heed all warnings from public safety officials. We encourage residents to check the weather before heading out. For the most up-to-date weather information, please tune into local media or download the Chicago OEMC app.

OEMC will issue any alerts and notifications needed to keep residents and attendees up to date on weather conditions and emergencies. Sign up for NotifyChicago alerts at NotifyChicago.org. OEMC also issues TEXT alerts for lakefront notices, issues affecting businesses or COVID-19 updates:

· CHILAKE: For lakefront notices, TEXT “CHILAKE” to 7-8-0-1-5

· CHIBIZ: For alerts affecting businesses, TEXT “CHIBIZ” to 6-7-2-8-3

For additional information on emergency preparedness information, visit the OEMC website at Chicago.gov/OEMC. Follow the Office of Emergency Management and Communications on Facebook (@coemc), Twitter (@ChicagoOEMC) and Instagram (chicago_oemc_911).