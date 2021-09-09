Dr. Willie Wilson gives $1 million to New Orleans’ Hurricane Ida seniors

Concerned over the welfare of Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana, philanthropist and humanitarian Dr. Willie Wilson and an entourage that included Representative Danny K. Davis (D-7th) went to New Orleans Saturday, September 4, and on the next day passed out $1 million to mostly African Americans, hardest hit by Ida’s damaging and deadly winds.

Because Wilson was carrying $1 million cash in $100 bills, he was met by the New Orleans police at the city limits. They escorted his group to the Greater St. Stephen Full Gospel Baptist Church, headed by Elder Debra B. Morton, senior pastor, and Bishop Paul S. Morton, co-pastor. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was also present.

Tired of flying, 73-year-old Wilson decided to drive to New Orleans, 200 miles from where he was born, in Gilbert, Louisiana.

Wilson was born in abject poverty and too often had to ask for a slice of bread from his neighbors just to survive. A self-made multi-millionaire, Wilson has not forgotten his humble beginnings, which drive his passion to give back to those in need.

The philanthropist is known to give away millions of dollars every year. When word spread about Wilson’s arrival, people began lining up for blocks, according to Wilson and his staff of 20 that accompanied him.