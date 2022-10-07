Chicago’s Third World Press holds Open House for 55th Anniversary

When Third World Press opened its doors in 1967, Chicago was the Black publishing capital of the world. Founder Haki Madhubuti was following in the footsteps of Ferdinand Barnett, founder of The Chicago Conservator in 1878; Robert Abbott, founder of the Chicago Defender in 1905; Claude Barnett, founder of the Associated Negro Press in 1919; and John H. Johnson, founder of the Johnson Publishing Company in 1942 to name a few.

Fifty-five years later, Third World Press is still true to its original mission of publishing culturally progressive and politically insightful works of fiction, poetry, nonfiction and children’s books.

“As an independent publisher, it’s important that we let the community know we are still here on the city’s South Side publishing the works of writers who have reached national and international acclaim,” says Madhubuti.”

Saturday, October 8, 2022, Third World Press will open its doors to the community to celebrate starting with an open house at, 7822 S. Dobson Ave., from noon – 1 p.m., followed by a program at the Institute of Positive Education, on the same campus at 7823 S. Ellis from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Illinois Poet Laureate Angela Jackson and poet Useni Eugene Perkins will be honored as representatives of the fine tradition of poets and writers of TWP contributors over its 55 years. The first books by Jackson and Perkins were published by TWP in the early 1970s. Both poets will be at the celebration, as well as many local and national TWP writers.

TWP has published hundreds of authors such as Mari Evans, Derrick Bell and Gil Scott-Heron; producers and playwrights Ruby Dee, Ossie Davis and Christine Houston; renowned psychiatrists, Frances Cress Welsing, Carl Bell and Bobby E. Wright; historians Chancellor Williams, John Henrik Clark and Jacob Carruthers; poets Amiri Baraka, Sonia Sanchez, the first African American Pulitzer Prize winner Gwendolyn Brooks and Madhubuti–who has published more than 36 books.

In addition to celebrating the longevity of TWP, Madhubuti is a 2022 recipient of the Poetry Foundation’s Pegasus Award. The poet, editor, publisher, educator and activist along with Angela Jackson and Sonia Sanchez are among 11 living legends being honored this month.

To attend the Open House, please reserve your free ticket at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/third-world-press-foundation-55th-anniversary-tickets-429226767817

For more information about Third World Press, visit the website at www.thirdworldpressfoundation.org.