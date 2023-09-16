Chicago’s Clink Festival to celebrate diversity with over 50 minority winemakers

The 2nd annual Clink Festival Weekend is a great platform for minority winemakers who make up less than 1% of the wine and spirit industry. Last year was a success but this year they added an educational part for minorities in the industry.

Saturday, the founders of the festival will facilitate an educational portion for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color in the industry at the Godfrey Hotel 127 W. Huron St., Chicago, IL 60654

Sunday, the festival highlights, encourages, celebrates, and advocates diversity for over 50 minorities in the wine and spirit industry atBridgeport Art Center, West 35th Street, Chicago, IL

SATURDAY

WHAT: CLINK Educational Experience (BIPOC Makers Only Event)

Lead by Mariano’s, MHWMHW LTD. and SOVOS Ship Compliant

EDUCATION TOPICS

Ship Compliant

License and Permits

Direct to Retail Fulfillment Options

Shipping Compliance & Management

Distribution Compliance & Management

WHO: Chrishon Lampley, owner of Love Cork Screw wines, and Joyce Dawkins, founder of She ROCKS It Magazine, Sponsored by MHW LTD., and SOVOS Ship Compliant

WHEN: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 3:00 pm-6:00 pm

WHERE: The Godfrey Hotel 127 W. Huron St., Chicago, IL 60654

WHY: African-American winemakers make up less than 1% of the wine and spirit Industry

HOW: Providing educational part of the business led by Mariano’s, MHW LTD., and SOVOS Ship Compliant

SUNDAY

WHAT: 2nd ANNUAL CHICAGO-BASED CLINK WINE & SPIRITS FESTIVAL, the one-of-a-kind Chicago-based wine and spirits festival dedicated to highlighting Women, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color in the industry.

WHO: Chrishon Lampley, owner of Love Cork Screw Wines, and Joyce Dawkins, founder of She ROCKS It Magazine

WHEN: Sunday, September 17 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bridgeport Art Center, IL.

WHERE: Bridgeport Art Center, West 35th Street, Chicago, IL

WHY: African-American winemakers make up less than 1% of the wine and spirit industry

HOW: Proving a platform to highlight encourage, celebrate, and advocate diversity in the wine and spirit industry

For full schedule details and ticketing information, please visit www.clinkfestival.com.

About CLINK Wine & Spirits Festival

CLINK is a Chicago-based wine and spirits festival highlighting Women, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color in the industry. Created to educate, empower, and encourage minority women to follow their dreams, CLINK represents women collaborating to create an experience that will shine a light on the success of women and BIPOC entrepreneurs across the nation.