Windy City Bulls Esports Night Powered By I Play Games (IPG)

Esports Night, in collaboration with The Windy City Bulls, is coming to the NOW Arena on Saturday, February 26, 2022! This event Is the creation of Esports Entrepreneur and I Play Games LLC (IPG) CEO Kevin Fair and will bring together five Chicago area schools that are enrolled in the IPG After School Esports Program. NOW Arena is located in Hoffman Estates, IL at 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway. The event kicks off with student arrival at the arena at 12:00 noon before culminating in the Windy City Bulls game at 7:00 p.m..

The five participating schools are Urban Prep Englewood, Uplift Community High School, Crane High School, Infinity Math & Science High School, and Spry Community High School. The IPG Program teaches students about the career pathways of Esports and how to compete in several Esports Video Game titles.

Saturday’s event will combine the professional atmosphere of a G League Basketball game and the fun of Esports. Attendees including students, parents, and school administrators will be able to participate in and enjoy the following activities:

Q&A Panel with Esports Expert Kevin Fair, Professional MK11 Player Steven “Aftaburn” Turner, Professional Streamer Foxx Smith, and Game Changers Arcade CEO Maurice Berry.

Game Exhibitions for NBA 2K21, Rocket League, & Smash Bros. with Finals on jumbotron.

Catered Courtside Seating in The BullsEye Lounge for Windy City Bulls VS Maine Celtics Game at 7:00 p.m.

Attendees of the game will need to provide proof of vaccination and wear a mask at all times in the Now Arena. .Tickets for the event are $10 and available at schools that will be attending as guests of IPG at this link: https://offer.fevo.com/bulls-vs-maine-celtics-vaccination-required-gqylkhb-ee115b2?fevoUri=bulls-vs-maine-celtics-vaccination-required-gqylkhb-ee115b2%2F

Founded in 2009 by Kevin Fair, at the age of 23, I Play Games is a nationwide leader in event planning, providing gaming rooms, and gaming-related entertainment. This company offers a wide range of products and services designed to enhance guests’ gaming experience. Fair is a native Chicagoan and entrepreneur who believes in helping his community.. Kevin has featured in major media including the Chicago Tribune and Chicago SunTimes. For more information go to IPGNation.com.