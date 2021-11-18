The forgotten children of America’s economic recovery

Last September, at the height of the global pandemic, more than 90 million women were displaced from the workforce. It turned out that more than 68 percent of them were directly impacted by the childcare crisis in our country, a crisis that existed long before the pandemic but was grossly exacerbated after its start.

Many of those women were executives, managers, and technical specialists exiting from roles and industries traditionally dominated by men, without any assurance of when or if they would return. Many more of those women, however, were artists and creative entrepreneurs.

Though the press has readily touted the need to get women, parents, caregivers, and artists back to work in order to ensure a successful recovery for America’s economy, these very same groups are rarely if ever included in America’s economic recovery plans.

Though President Biden’s Build Back Better initiative includes childcare payment solutions to support parents returning to work, it does not fully encompass the childcare industry and childcare worker shortages that will complicate accessibility for parents.