State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin announces passage of Stroke Education Bill, now headed to the Governor’s desk

Debbie Meyers-Martin- State Representative of the 38th Legislative District, announces the passage of a HB 5014 in which she was Chief Sponsor

To spread stroke awareness in Chicago’s Southland community, Governors State University’s College of Health and the Illinois Department of Public Health Department Human Services have partnered to spread stroke awareness for high-risk communities in the Southland.

State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin was influential in this process, acting as Chief Sponsor HB 5014 and advocate for what she would call “A Critical Health Issue among many.”

HB 5014 is focused on not only stroke recognition but also prevention tactics. It will give this community access to dependable, factual sources of information about strokes.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will provide allocated funds to Governors State University to support this imperative stroke awareness campaign. State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin has hopes that Stroke Awareness becomes a constant topic of conversation to ensure the wellness of residents across Illinois.

Governor’s State University’s College of Health and Human Services and the Illinois Department of Public Health have partnered for a Stroke Education and Awareness campaign in the Southland community. The University credits Representative Meyers-Martin as being a vital element in that process.

Debbie Meyers-Martin’s initiative has been to create an opportunity for stroke education to combat fatalities in high-risk communities. The core goal is to encourage the spread of reliable sources and prevent strokes among millions of residents throughout Illinois.

The bill has now passed both chambers and is now headed to the Governor’s Desk to be signed.