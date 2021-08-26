Slain Panther Leader Fred Hampton to be commemorated this week

On Monday, August 30, the Chairman Fred Hampton Streetz Party will feature live performances, free food and activities, as well as a 12 p.m. virtual tour of the site where the Panther was murdered, led by his widow Akua Njeri. The group will then host a “Life Procession” caravan headed toward the city’s Aquatic Center.

“The weekend will be safe and we’ll be enforcing social distancing,” Hampton said. “Everybody will have to mask up so we can party with a purpose and be responsible at the same time.”

These events are part of an overall effort to preserve Hampton’s legacy by having his childhood home designated as a historical landmark. A petition was recently launched to support the growing campaign. In February of this year, the group exceeded a $350,000 fundraising goal and saved the property from foreclosure and demolition.

“We are in the process of securing landmark status but it hasn’t been easy,” Hampton, Jr., told the Crusader. “We are grateful for all of the love and support of the people, but we understand there remain political forces around us that don’t want this story told for various reasons. The Hampton House is an inspiration to young people who want to do better for themselves and their community.”