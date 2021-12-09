Sister donates kidney to brother in time for Christmas

According to physicians at Mayo Clinic, Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) is an inherited disorder in which clusters of cysts develop primarily within the kidneys causing the kidneys to enlarge and lose function over time. The cysts are noncancerous round sacs containing fluid and can vary in size, even growing very large. Having many cysts or large cysts can damage your kidneys and, in some cases, the liver as well.

Information found on the National Kidney Foundation website says approximately 600,000 people have PKD in the United States. It is the fourth leading cause of kidney failure. It is found in all races and occurs equally in men and women. It causes about 5 percent of all kidney failure, with most people not developing symptoms until they are 30 to 40 years old.

Olive Holloway said that was true in her family about it being an inherited disorder because her mother had PKD. Her brother has it and three of her siblings have been diagnosed with it, she told the Chicago Crusader.