Rev. Jackson: “All roads lead to Feb. 3rd “Day of Outrage” over release of Jason Van Dyke

All roads and social justice fighters lead to the 5 p.m., February 3 “Day of Outrage” protest where hundreds are expected to attend a rally denouncing the early release of former Chicago policeman Jason Van Dyke, who only served three months and nine days for killing 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.
That was the message echoed by Rev. Jesse L, Jackson, Sr., Rep. Bobby L. Rush (D-1st), Father Michael L. Pfleger, Bishop Tavis Grant, national field director for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Tracey Hunter, the grandmother of McDonald, the aunt, Tanisha Hunter, activist Will Calloway and scores of supporters during a Monday, January 24, press conference at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters.
Rev. Jackson, Rep. Rush, Father Pfleger and the Hunters agreed that Van Dyke should not be released early for good behavior and called on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to charge him with violating McDonald’s civil rights. Rev. Jackson felt the 81-month sentence was unfair noting that many Blacks incarcerated on lesser charges serve their full time.
The 43-year-old Van Dyke shot McDonald 16 times on October 20, 2014, and was charged by indictment with six counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm—one charge for each of the 16 shots.
A jury found Van Dyke guilty of second-degree murder and all 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. Judge Vincent Gaughan sentenced Van Dyke to six years and nine months, which triggered protests then and now.
Referring to Van Dyke, Rev. Jackson said not only did the former Chicago policemen murdered McDonald, but he also “lied to the government about it.” And, with the help of protests the video was finally released after 400 days, Rev. Jackson labeled the emotional ordeal as being “16 shots and a cover-up.”
Bishop Grant and the supporters also want the DOJ to file civil rights charges against the three Chicago policemen who were found not guilty of conspiring to cover up Van Dyke’s murdering McDonald. Opting for a bench trial, officer Thomas Gaffney, former officer Joseph Walsh and former detective David March were acquitted of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and officialmisconduct by Cook County Judge Domenica Stephenson.
The aunt of McDonald told reporters, “It’s crazy how I got to go to a cemetery and talk to a tombstone while this man” will be freed on February 3rd. What the Hunter family and supporters want is “justice for Laquan.”
They also want the three Minneapolis officers who held down George Floyd while Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd neck for almost nine minutes until he died. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter last year.
Bishop Grant wants former Minneapolis officers J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane to also be charged with violating the rights of Floyd who at the time was handcuffed, telling them he could not breathe then calling for his mother who had died a long time ago.
Like Van Dyke, Bishop Grant said, “They too did not serve and protect. They did nothing as Chauvin took the life of Floyd in front of witnesses who video-taped the murder.”
Father Pfleger said, “Every single part of Chicago and Illinois should be standing up to keep this man (Van Dyke) in jail. This is not a Black issue. This is a justice issue,” he said as supporters applauded him.
Rep. Rush called for a day of action on February 3, and Calloway wants the CTA to shut down on January 31 to protest the early release of Van Dyke. “Sixteen shots and a cover-up,” he chanted as Rush and scores of supporters chimed in.
McDonald’s grandmother called for the intervention of President Biden saying, “Come fotward. We need your help. I need your help.” She said her family is still in pain over the killing of her grandson and like the other supporters she too is seeking ”justice for Laquan.”