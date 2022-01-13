Remembering Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Monday, January 17, the nation will pause to honor the life of the late Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The only Black American to be honored with a national holiday, many will recall his historic civil-rights achievements.

But Dr. King also stood as a tireless champion for economic justice. His last public speech, delivered a day before his 1968 assassination, was before a Memphis audience in support of a lengthy strike for fair wages among its largely Black sanitation workers. That prophetic oration often referred to as his “Mountaintop” speech, also noted the city’s economic disparities.

“It’s all right to talk about ‘long white robes over yonder,’ in all of its symbolism,” said Dr. King. “But ultimately people want some suits and dresses and shoes to wear down here! It’s all right to talk about ‘streets flowing with milk and honey,’ but God has commanded us to be concerned about the slums down here, and his children who can’t eat three square meals a day.”

When Dr. King moved his family into the city’s (Chicago) Lawndale neighborhood, he described it as “an island of poverty in the midst of an ocean of plenty.”

“Chicago boasted the highest per capita income of any city in the world, but you would never believe it looking out of the windows of my apartment in the slums of Lawndale,” said Dr. King.

“My neighbors paid more rent in the substandard slums of Lawndale than the whites paid for modern apartments in the suburbs. The situation was much the same for consumer goods, purchase prices of homes, and a variety of other services.”

For example, the King family paid $94 per month for four run-down, shabby rooms. During the campaign’s open housing marches on Gage Park and other predominantly white places, new and larger apartment dwellers paid only $78 a month for five rooms.