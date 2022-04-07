Study says redeveloped Woodlawn generated over $410M in resources

The new investments – to date nearly 1,000 mixed-income apartments and 90,000 square feet of new commercial and community spaces – have helped redefine key blocks and attract other investments across the neighborhood. In particular, rebuilding the original Grove Parc Plaza footprint, renovating foreclosed properties, and building new homes on vacant lots made a powerful contribution. While the housing developments helped attract businesses to the area, POAH strategically invested in retaining and attracting Black entrepreneurs to build local wealth. Another cornerstone of this effort – and a key lesson for practitioners – was a strategy to build community consensus at the resident and block-club levels, even among stakeholders initially opposed to POAH’s plans. By hiring an outreach point person and through quality development and property management, POAH built a broad base of neighborhood support.

According to Dr. Amy Khare, the lead author and research director of the National Initiative on Mixed-Income Communities at CWRU, “The work is undertaken by POAH, and its partners is a unique example since it illuminates how community reinvestment in majority-Black spaces can produce meaningful change that benefits existing residents. Woodlawn’s trajectory is relevant for many neighborhoods across Chicago and throughout the United States where movements to achieve economic, housing, and social justice seek to rectify the hardships caused by anti-Black racism, disinvestment, and exclusion by government and private entities over the past decades. There is hope for racially equitable development.”

“Over the course of the past two decades, the Woodlawn community stands out in comparison to most south and west side Chicago neighborhoods in that it has attracted financial resources and policy innovation focused on equitable development,” adds Tony Smith, Senior Vice President, Community Development Banking, PNC Bank who has been an active lender to Woodlawn developments. “Building on the example of POAH, we have an opportunity to end the equation of development and the displacement of low-income residents. Our goal is to ensure that they can benefit from the change and ultimately transfer wealth to the next generation. We believe that these new ideas and bold experimentation are critical enablers of social change.”