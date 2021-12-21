Mayor Lightfoot Announces Make ’22 Yours to Connect Youth To Opportunities Over Winter Break

City offers access to over 280 programs and events from MyCHIMyFuture.org, including 25 community events from the Winter Kickback Series

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and First Lady, Amy Eshleman today announced “Make ‘22 Yours”—a campaign to connect youth to programs, events, and resources during the CPS winter break. Between December 20 and January 2, the City will both provide and highlight enriching in-person and virtual experiences for youth.

“As we get ready to celebrate the holidays and students begin to enjoy their well-deserved winter breaks, the City of Chicago and My Chi. My Future. want to ensure our young people have access to enriching activities and safe spaces while school is out,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “‘Make ’22 Yours’ is a collaborated effort that will allow them to learn new skills, experience activities that will lift their academic potential, and simply have fun during winter break.”

The My CHI. My Future. website homepage now provides access to more than 280 programs and events organized into six categories:

Culinary

Sports and Wellness

Art, Music and Dance

STEM

Academic and College Readiness

Winter Fun

“My Chi. My Future. has been a great asset for teens across our city, first during the summer and now with ‘Make ’22 Yours’ giving an opportunity to our teens to enjoy safe and fun winter break activities,” said the First Lady, Amy Eshleman. “With the support of different communities and partners across the city, we are able to support the many events that teens and families can enjoy.”

In addition to virtual opportunities, Make ’22 Yours features in-person events prominently, including 25 events from the Winter Kickback Series. Teens in 14 communities were hired to plan Winter Kickback Events in their own communities to provide fun and safe events over winter break. Events range from toy drives to winter wonderlands and career workshops.

These events will take place in:

Little Village

West Garfield Park

East Garfield Park

Humboldt Park

Auburn Gresham

Englewood

Great Grand Crossing

Roseland

South Shore

New City/Back of the Yards

West Pullman

Austin

Chicago Lawn

West Englewood

As part of Make ’22 Yours, and in partnership with HTNB, preschool children, school-age children, and teens will receive over 1,000 free books. The Chicago Public Libraries will also pass out free activity kits at selected locations, and the Park District will be offering their winter break camps across the city.

Make ’22 Yours is the latest project of Mayor Lightfoot’s signature youth initiative, “My CHI. My Future” – a multi-year, youth-focused initiative designed to connect youth across Chicago to meaningful out-of-school experiences. The MCMF family of more than 200 organizations has focused on organizing and activating the opportunity ecosystem in Chicago and galvanizing caring adults all over the city to ensure that every young person has a plan for out-of-school engagement.

To learn more visit, explore.mychimyfuture.org and follow @MyCHIMyFuture on Instagram for updates.