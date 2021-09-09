Make Chicago Home for Everyone

Last year, millions of Americans rediscovered the importance of home. Besides safe havens, their homes became makeshift offices, schools, theaters and gyms— and the centers of family life like never before.

A home is more than a place of comfort and family togetherness. It’s also the best way for families to build equity and generational wealth. Home equity in the U.S. represents more than $21 trillion in U.S. household wealth, and it grows annually, even in years where the economy as a whole suffers. That front stoop could become the first building block toward retirement, a college education, or a new business and career. Unfortunately, it’s not an opportunity that’s equally available to everyone.

That’s why we urge the Chicago City Council to take action and pass the Lending Equity Ordinance this month – a piece of legislation that will shine a light on these disparities and provide a path for change.

Since the creation of the 30-year mortgage, Black and Brown homebuyers have been excluded from the same access to homeownership enjoyed by their White counterparts. This happened through intentional financial tools and government policies, such as redlining, racist covenants, predatory interest rates, and risk-based pricing. The federal government rolled out the red carpet for American homeowners after World War II— but almost all the buyers who were able to take advantage of those programs, by design, were White. For example, in the first 25 years of the Federal Housing Administration, a period through 1960 when most Americans began the process of building wealth through homeownership, 98% of the agency’s funds went to insure mortgages to white borrowers. In the 2008 financial crisis, many first-time buyers also fell victim to complex and exploitative contracts that advertised too-good-to-be-true deals and trapped them into impossibly high payments.