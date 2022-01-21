Laugh Factory brings back Chicago’s Best Standup Comedy Show

Chicago’s Best Standup Comedy is back better than ever. We’ve compiled the absolute best standup comedy lineup that you will see in the city. Today’s biggest names and local comedians will deliver something for every taste and style of comedy.

PATRONS MUST WEAR MASK. All patrons attending shows must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from, at most, 72 hours prior.

Age restriction: 18 years and over

2 drink minimum per person (can be non-alcoholic or alcoholic beverage)

General Admission is based on first come first serve. Doors open 30min prior to start of show. 2 drink minimum per person in the showroom (can be alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages). 18% service fee will be applied to all drink tabs at payment to be given directly to service staff.

HOW WE ARE KEEPING EVERYONE SAFE!

– We are going completely paperless for payment, tickets, receipt, etc. Please bring credit/debit card for purchasing

– We will be operating under limited occupancy to accommodate social distancing guidelines

– We’ve adjusted our showtimes to safely allow patrons to enter and leave the venue

– Cleaning protocols & staff hygiene protocol will be elevated to adhere to city guidelines

– Non vaccinated staff will wear face masks and we will have disposable face masks for non-vaccinated guests upon request

– Groups will be seated at the same table but not with others not within the group

– Hand Sanitizers will be available literally everywhere

If you are feeling ill, we kindly ask that you keep everyone safe and refrain from entering the venue to avoid the spread of illness

Q. Do you have a box office we can purchase tickets in advance from?

Unfortunately we do not have a day time box office. Due to limited tickets and demand, pre-sale tickets will be required for purchase in advance.

Q. What time should we arrive at the club if we have reservations?

We recommend arriving between 1 hour to 30 minutes prior to the show. This is to ensure safe seating and social distancing while entering theatre.

Please have your email confirmation pulled up on your phone.

Q. If we have reservations, do we still need to wait in line?

We are working to ensure there is no significant waiting in line and patrons are sat in a timely manner.

Q. What is the age limit to get in to the club?

Our club is 18 and over unless otherwise specified. You must be 21 and over is to purchase alcohol.

Q. What’s the parking situation?

Street parking is available throughout the area. However, public transit, ride sharing apps, and taxi services are highly encouraged.

Q. What is your dress code?

There is no dress code, but we do require that you wear clothes.

Q. If my friends all bought tickets separately, can we still be seated together?

As long as your party arrives together, you will be seated together if enough seats are available together.

