King’s Message to Chicago: The Unfinished Task

Given our present understanding of the nature of slums, what then are the challenges we face? Time will not permit me to outline our program of action, but it is clear to me that we must organize this total community into unities of political and social power. We must also reaffirm our allegiance to the time-honored tactics and strategies that have served us so well in the past 10 years. As long as injustice is around, demonstrations will be necessary. So, when it is appropriate, we will encourage citywide rent strikes, boycotts, picket lines, marches, civil disobedience, and any form of protest and demonstrations that are non-violently conceived and executed. At the same time, we recognize that the right of assembly and protest is a relative right subject to the regulations to protect the rights of others. For that reason, before a protest can be approved by responsible leadership, they must answer the following questions: …I know that you have often been tempted to strike out in revenge against white people for the many wrongs perpetrated against you and yours. I know that you have long wanted to lash out at your opponent to let them know that you are not a nobody, that you are a human capable of being hurt, scarred, and bruised. I know that you have been tempted to take up the torches, and do as did the slum tenants of Los Angeles, who lit the fires of Watts, scorching the national conscious indelibly with their seething resentment and smoldering frustration. But let me remind you that there are many white men and women who are friends, many who have suffered and sacrificed and died with us as we struggled to bring true freedom and democracy to our beloved land. We must never forget that it was a white mother from Michigan, named Viola Liuzzo, who went South to Selma to march with us and who was shot down in the dark of the night on Alabama’s Highway 80. We must not forget that it was a young Episcopalian seminarian named Jonathan Daniels who worked with us in voter registration in Lowndes County, Alabama, and who then gave his life on freedom’s altar, while beside him was wounded a Catholic priest, Father Morrisroe, from this very city, Chicago.

We must never forget that there were once two Jewish lads, Michael Schwerner and Andrew Goodman, from New York, who gave their lives for freedom along with a Black friend, in Mississippi. With such valiant martyrs in mind, let me call you away from the bitterness of bigotry, back to love and reconciliation, reminding you that such great souls were truly our friends. For even as Jesus has said, “Greater love than this has no man, that he should lay down his life for a friend.” So, I want to call you to a path of love and justice, the path of nonviolent direct action. For I am still convinced that the philosophy and practice of nonviolence affords a more excellent way to improve the inadequacies in the American social system. The method of nonviolent resistance is effective in that it has a way of disarming the opponent. It exposes his moral defenses, it weakens his morale, and at the same time, it works on his conscience. What did Watts accomplish, but the death of 34 Negroes and injury to thousands more? What did it profit the Negro to burn down the stores and factories in which he sought employment? The way of riots is not the way of progress, but a blind alley of death and destruction, which wreaks its havoc hardest against the rioters themselves.

But nonviolent resistance provides a creative force through which men can channel their discontent. It does not require that they abandon their discontent. This discontent is sound and healthy. The beauty of nonviolence is that it says that you can struggle without hating. You can fight without violence. It says that an organized cadre of dedicated souls possesses more power than Molotov cocktails or atom bombs. It is my hope that as the urban Negro plunges deeper into the quest for freedom, he will plunge even deeper into the philosophy of nonviolence. As a race, we must work passionately and unrelentingly for first-class citizenship. But we must never use second-class methods to gain it. We must never succumb to the temptation of using violence in the struggle. For if this happens, unborn generations will be the recipients of a long and desolate night of bitterness, and our chief legacy to the future will be an endless reign of meaningless chaos. Let me also appeal to our brothers of the white community for support in this monumentally significant movement against the slums.