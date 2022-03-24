Ketanji Brown Jackson makes history at U.S. Supreme Court

As the nation watched, Ketanji Brown Jackson sat calm and unfazed during intense confirmation hearings, poised to make history as the first Black female Supreme Court Justice.

WVON, the Black Information Network and BET were among the news outlets that carried the historic confirmations live as Jackson shone on the national stage with her legal brilliance and unflappable demeanor that withstood intense questioning by Republican senators.

Illinois Lt. Governor Julianna Stratton and State Senator Mattie Hunter were among the Black women who attended the hearings.

Black leaders and organizations across the country all week flooded Twitter with messages of support for Jackson, whom President Joe Biden nominated last month to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

For Jackson and her family, it was a proud moment as her parents Johnny and Ellery Brown sat yards away from their daughter, whom they raised in Miami and steered toward a successful legal career that began at Harvard Law School and continued as a federal judge in Washington and as judge of the federal appeals court in the nation’s capital.