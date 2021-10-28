Tony Award nominee Joaquina Kalukango to star in Paradise ‘Square’

Tony Award nominee Joaquina Kalukango, (“Slave Play” and “One Night in Miami”), will lead the cast of the new musical, “Paradise Square.” The production will play a five-week limited engagement from November 2 through December 5 at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph St.). After its Chicago run, “Paradise Square” begins previews February 22, 2022, at Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre (243 W. 47th St.), where it opens March 20, 2022.

About The Musical:New York City. 1863. The Civil Warragedon. An extraordinary thing occurred amid the dangerous streets and crumbling tenement houses of the Five Points, the notorious 19th century Lower Manhattan slum. For many years, Irish immigrants escaping the devastation of the Great Famine settled alongside free-born Black Americans and those who escaped slavery, arriving by means of the Underground Railroad.

The Irish, relegated at that time to the lowest rung of America’s social status, received a sympathetic welcome from their Black neighbors (who enjoyed only slightly better treatment in the burgeoning industrial-era city). The two communities co-existed, intermarried, raised families, and shared their cultures in this unlikeliest of neighborhoods. The amalgamation between the communities took its most exuberant form with raucous dance contests on the floors of the neighborhood bars and dance halls.