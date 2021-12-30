“Homelessness has become a way of life” for the downtrodden

The young man, who was well dressed, expressed pride in his “living room” housing conditions. He had a table, two chairs and a dog that was eating food out of an open tin can. This was his home.

The different colored tents dotted the sliver of parkland along the Eisenhower Expressway with a backdrop of some of Chicago’s finest high-rises looming in contrast. It was a visual comparison of Chicago’s two cities, poverty and wealth, with no in-between when it comes to homelessness.

“Homelessness has become for many a way of life, a culture, if you will, to survive year-after-year, particularly the older ones who have found a sense of community, a sense of connection to where they’ve built relationships and systems of survival in means of helping others,” said Grant.