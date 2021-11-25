

Work-off holiday calories and take a fun break from shopping by hitting one of the Chicago Park District’s outdoor ice skating rinks and/or Maggie Daley Park’s ice skating ribbon. The season kicks off Friday, November 24, 2021 at five outdoor skating rinks across the city- McKinley Park, Midway Plaisance Park, Warren Park and Wentworth Park. Mt. Greenwood Park’s ice skating rink opens Wednesday, December 1. The ice skating season runs through Monday, February 21, 2022, weather permitting. The ice skating ribbon at Maggie Daley Park, located at 337 E. Randolph St., is currently open through March 13, 2022. Chicago Park District’s outdoor ice rinks are supported by the Chicago Blackhawks.

New this year, timed-reservations will be required at outdoor ice rinks in accordance with Covid-19 social distancing guidelines. Pick an ice rink, reserve a spot and choose to rent or bring your own skates at www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/ice-rinks. Pre-registration is required for all programs, including open skate sessions. Registration will be released on a rolling basis at noon on Mondays, for the sessions that run two weeks later. The release dates are available here. Skaters can check in 30 minutes before the start of their scheduled session.

Skaters who bring your own skates can reserve a free skate spot. Skate rentals will be available for $7 at all ice rinks and available in child’s size 8 through men’s size 12. Half sizes are not available.

In addition to open skate, most ice rinks will feature programming including drop-in learn to skate lessons, stick & puck and pond hockey and rat hockey. Dates and hours vary by location. Advance registration is required. For a complete schedule, visit here. The Chicago Park District operates Chicago Blackhawk outdoor ice rinks in the following park locations:

McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing Rd., 312-747-6527

Midway Plaisance Park, 1130 Midway Plaisance North, 312-745-2470

Mt. Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St., 312-747-6564*

Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave., 773-262-6314

Wentworth Park, 5625 S. Mobile Ave., 312-747-6993

*Opens Wednesday, December 1

Pre-registration is required for all programs. Programs are as follows:

Open Skate

Open to all ages. Pre-registration is required. Open Skate schedules and blocks are subject to change. Admission: $7

Drop-In Learn to Skate Lessons

This drop-in session provides instruction on the basics of balance, forward stride, starting, and stopping. Recreational or hockey helmets, gloves and knee pads are recommended. Admission (includes skate rental): $10

Stick & Puck and Pond Hockey

This combined program offers 45-minutes of Stick & Puck followed by 45-minutes of Pond Hockey for one price. All players will be required to wear a helmet (those under 18-years of age must wear a HECC approved helmet with a full-face mask), shin pads, cup and hockey gloves. Skaters must bring their own equipment, including hockey stick. Youth skaters may be on the ice with supervision.

Admission (includes skate rental): $8 per person, $10 for adult & child

Stick & Puck: Offers open access to the ice specifically for practicing stickhandling, skating and shooting skills. No scrimmage games or slap shots allowed.

Pond Hockey Practice: Practice non-contact battling up to 5-on-5 skaters. No slap shots or body checking allowed and hockey helmets are required. The program is open to children and adults and is offered in combination with the Stick & Puck program.

Rat Hockey

Rat hockey is a pick-up game available for players 18-years-old and older. All players will be required to wear a helmet, shin pads, cup and hockey gloves. Equipment is not provided. Slap shots are allowed. Body checking is not allowed. A minimum of eight participants are required for rat hockey play. If eight participants are not registered the program will be canceled. Admission (includes skate rental): $10

Sled Assisted Skating

Sled-assisted skating allows people of all abilities to skate together. These specialty sleds for both children and adults are designed with a foot guard, ABS bucket seat, footrest, and pusher handle. No usage charge. Reservations are required by calling (312) 442-2194. Please call to reserve 24 hours prior to your visit to the rink.

Skate Trainers/Walkers

Skate trainers/walkers are available for children who are new to skating. These devices are available on a first-come, first-served basis at all rinks, at no charge. Please inquire when visiting a rink.

Please note that schedules and fees are subject to change. Contact the individual ice rinks and/or visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/ice-rinks. For holiday hours, click here.

Chicago Blackhawks Hockey Clinics and Silver Skates speed skating citywide event competitions will return to Chicago Park District’s outdoor ice rinks. For exact dates, hours and details, click here.

Chicago Blackhawks Hockey Clinics give kids, ages 5 to 12 years old, the opportunity to participate in FREE learn-to-play ice hockey clinics, coached by the Community Outreach staff. Use of skates and stick will be provided at no cost but participants must bring their own gloves and helmet (bike helmets and mittens will be accepted). Prior ice skating experience is required. Advance registration is required.

Silver Skates are free speed skating competitions for ages 6 and up. The six local meets and citywide championship are open to children and adults.

For additional information about Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon, please visit https://maggiedaleypark.com. The indoor ice rinks at McFetridge Sports Center and Morgan Park Sports Center are open year-round.