City Colleges of Chicago establishes the Timuel D. Black scholarship

As the city of Chicago continues to reflect on the life and legacy of Timuel D. Black, City Colleges of Chicago will establish the Timuel D. Black Scholars Program for adult learners. Scholarships will be awarded to adult learners based on current and/or past civic and community engagement who have aspirations to drive change in their communities.

“Dr. Black was a scholar, a leader and an icon who inspired generations to become activists and change agents in their communities. With this scholarship, we hope to fulfill the promise that embodies Dr. Black’s legacy by emboldening others to follow in his footsteps,” said Juan Salgado, Chancellor of City Colleges of Chicago.

The City Colleges of Chicago will award select students on an annual basis to receive a scholarship to attend any of the seven City Colleges. The scholarship, housed at the City Colleges of Chicago Foundation, includes tuition, books and fees. Scholars will have the opportunity to engage in leadership development experiences to enhance their ability to positively impact Chicago communities. In addition, scholars can submit project requests to fund civic projects geared at solving, impacting, and highlighting issues central to Dr. Timuel Black’s life and work.