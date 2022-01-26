Bloom Township Offers Quick, Accurate and Free Drive-Up Covid-19 Testing

With the surge in Corona Virus’ Omicron cases, Bloom Township is offering “Free Drive-UP Covid 19 Testing”, at the Bloom Township Hall located at 425 South Halsted Street, Chicago Heights, IL.

According to Leticia Johnson, Bloom Township Administrator, testing is important to help families stay safe.

“With the growing number of Covid 19 cases in our area among the unvaccinated, offering this quick and effective drive-up testing, is a way to ensure that testing is available. accessible, and that the public knows where to find it, “Johnson said.

The testing is available Mon-Tues, Thurs-Fri from 8 am – 4 pm and Wed. 10 am – 7 pm.

There is no insurance needed, no age limit, results can be expected within 2-3 days and comes in the form of a painless nasal swab. The test are high accuracy with fast results and good for travel certificates as well. For more information, the number to call is 800-518-2559 or residents can visit allyhealth.us

When:

Mon. Tues. Thurs. Fri. 8am – 4pm

Wed. 10am – 7pm



Where:

Bloom Township Hall

425 South Halsted Street, Chicago Heights, IL