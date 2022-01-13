A Look at MLK: The Impact, The Promise

“I imagine you already know that I am much more socialistic in my economic theory than capitalistic… [Capitalism] started out with a noble and high motive… but like most human systems, it fell victim to the very thing it was revolting against. So today capitalism has outlived its usefulness,” wrote Dr. Martin Luther King in a letter to his wife, Coretta Scott King, on July 18, 1952. Despite being memorialized as the pacifist civil rights leader who tirelessly led the fight for voting rights and racial equity, Dr. King’s activism also included pro-socialist ideologies aiming to provide equality for all walks of life, as expressed above. Though frequently overlooked, King’s activism included speaking publicly against the American capitalist system both in his community and in the ear of the federal government, particularly toward the end of his life. In a speech given to the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) on August 16, 1967, in Atlanta, King posed a series of broad questions aimed to assess the validity and success of a capitalist system.

“And one day we must ask the question, ‘Why are there 40 million poor people in America? And when you begin to ask that question, you are raising questions about the economic system, about a broader distribution of wealth.’ When you ask that question, you begin to question the capitalistic economy. And I’m simply saying that more and more, we’ve got to begin to ask questions about the whole society…” The system Dr. King so openly detested, capitalism, is defined by the Merriam-Webster dictionary as an economic system characterized by private or corporate ownership of capital goods, by investments that are determined by private decision, and by prices, production, and the distribution of goods that are determined mainly by competition in a free market.

By definition, this creates a clear delineation between those who have much and those who have nothing. For those who “have,” capitalism has proven to be a success by providing opportunities to accumulate wealth, education, and affluence. However, the juxtaposition of such a comfortable lifestyle comes at the cost of experiencing systemic failures such as systemic exploitation, alienation, and oppression—all of which can (and do) indiscriminately touch the lives of the vast majority of Americans.

This broad stroke of plotted misfortune did not escape King who recognized races and creeds of all backgrounds as victims of poverty—and more importantly victims of a slow-to-act government. In a 1967 speech delivered in King’s native Atlanta, he reiterated the wide reach of the moral dilemma that is poverty.