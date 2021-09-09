The 28th African/Caribbean International Festival of Life (IFOL) in conjunction with The 5th Annual Jerk, Seafood and Vegan Festival (JSVFest) brings Caribbean Cultures together September 11th and 12th in Washington Park

The 28th African/Caribbean International Festival of Life (IFOL) in conjunction with The 5th Annual Jerk, Seafood and Vegan Festival (JSVFest) is confirmed to bring nations together through music and culture Saturday and Sunday, September 11th and 12th, starting at noon in Washington Park.

The smell and taste of the best jerk, seafood and vegan food will fill the park the entire weekend as vendors from all over the country will come to display their best. For five years the festival has been a festival for foodies and lovers of international cuisine. This festival will be a taste of jerk from all over the world.

We have catered our two-day family-friendly festival to adhering safe and secure protocols, as we continue with the tradition of bringing cultures together by teaching and sharing experiences through music, food, arts, crafts, and games the entire weekend.