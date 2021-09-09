The 28th African/Caribbean International Festival of Life (IFOL) in conjunction with The 5th Annual Jerk, Seafood and Vegan Festival (JSVFest) brings Caribbean Cultures together September 11th and 12th in Washington Park

The 28th African/Caribbean International Festival of Life (IFOL) in conjunction with The 5th Annual Jerk, Seafood and Vegan Festival (JSVFest) is confirmed to bring nations together through music and culture Saturday and Sunday, September 11th and 12th, starting at noon in Washington Park.
The smell and taste of the best jerk, seafood and vegan food will fill the park the entire weekend as vendors from all over the country will come to display their best. For five years the festival has been a festival for foodies and lovers of international cuisine. This festival will be a taste of jerk from all over the world.
We have catered our two-day family-friendly festival to adhering safe and secure protocols, as we continue with the tradition of bringing cultures together by teaching and sharing experiences through music, food, arts, crafts, and games the entire weekend.
This end-of-the-summer event is set to honor the victory of Lake Shore Drive name changed to honor Haitian immigrant and founding father Jean-Baptist-Point Du Sable who settled along the shores of Lake Michigan in 1779. In addition, there will be reserved spaces throughout the park to focus on health and wellness for the community. A ‘Moment of Medicine’ will be dedicated where someone from the medical community with background knowledge can provide the importance of vaccinations. There will be a vaccination station the entire weekend from the Illinois Department of Public Health Center for Minority Health Services and the Vaccination Program.
We are excited to dedicate this years’ festivities to the health and wellness and the celebration of the renaming of Lake Shore Drive to Chicago founding father Jean-Baptist-Point Du Sable. “We have moved the festival to Washington Park for the safety of our patrons who wanted this event and to help meet the city’s COVID-19 guidelines, said founder, president and CEO, Ephraim Martin, “While celebrating founding father, Jean Baptiste Pointe Du Sable, a man from the Caribbean country of Haiti a major and historic honor, after 242 years since founded Chicago people will experience healthy cuisines from all over the world at our festival, including Jerk, Seafood and Vegan.”
Surrounded by The Carnival of Nations, with flags from the various Caribbean countries, and the rest of the African Diaspora will be the best of Reggae, Afrobeat, Hip Hop, R & B, Blues, Jazz, EDM, House Music, Latinx, Gospel and other world music. Headlining the festivities will be The Delfonics, Haitian star Phylissia Ross and Mr. Vegas.
