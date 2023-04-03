Chicago White Sox home opener arrives Monday, April 3

OEMC reminds fans and residents to be aware of traffic and parking restrictions, adhere to public safety guidelines and report criminal or suspicious activity to 9-1-1

The Chicago White Sox play their home opener on Monday, April 3, at Guaranteed Rate Field to begin a series with the San Francisco Giants at 3:10 p.m. The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC), the 11th Ward, the Chicago Police Department (CPD), the Chicago White Sox, and city agencies remind fans and residents around ballpark and surrounding area to be aware of the increased activity and traffic as well as restrictions and security measures in place throughout the baseball season.

“Opening Day is always an exciting time in Chicago. As fans gather to cheer on their favorite team, OEMC will be working to monitor activities and weather conditions, deploy Traffic Control Aides and coordinate with city departments and agencies to ensure a safe, enjoyable experience at the ballpark. Fans should also be aware of their surroundings and remain cognizant in crowds, reporting any unsafe or suspicious behavior or objects to 9-1-1 or onsite security,” said OEMC Director Rich Guidice, “Fans are also urged to respect the surrounding community throughout the season.”

Fans driving to the game for Opening Day that have not purchased prepaid parking already should be aware that there are no remaining prepaid parking (Lots A, B, C and G) spots available for the home opener on April 3, 2023.

NOTE: Due to the Kennedy/Edens Expressway construction, motorists may experience delays and increased traffic on local area streets, as drivers find alternative routes to avoid impacts of the project. For complete details on the construction project, visit the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) website at Idot.illinois.gov/projects/Interstate-90-Kennedy-Bridge-Study .

Chicago White Sox

The White Sox play at 3:10 p.m. on Monday, April 3. Parking lots will open 3 hours before the start of the game for Opening Day and two hours before the first pitch on other game days. Gates will open two hours prior to first pitch on the day of the home opener and 90 minutes before first pitch on all other game days. Fans are urged to arrive early for security screenings and should also be mindful to keep sidewalks passable and yield to emergency vehicles. Find more information about the screening process at www.whitesox.com .

Fans driving to the games and arriving after the gates open or closer to start of the game are encouraged to proceed directly to the overflow lot located at McCormick Place (Lot B). Free shuttle service will be available from the overflow lot.

Residents and fans should also be aware of the change this year regarding the new bag policy, allowing clear bags. Clear tote bags (12” x 12” x 6” or smaller), clutch purses (9″ x 5″ x 2″ or smaller) and diaper bags when an infant is present are permitted to carry into the ballpark. No backpacks or other bags are allowed.

Rideshare (Taxis, Limos, Uber, Lyft) for all Home Games/Events:

The Uber Lot is located in Lot A on Wentworth Ave for pick-up and drop-off. The lot is open until one hour after the conclusion of the home game.

Fans arriving by Uber should enter and exit the ballpark through Gate 5.

Traffic Plan:

Please note that street closures and changes to traffic patterns are to be expected on game days. It is strongly recommended that you map your route before heading to the ballpark.

Street closures in the area may be implemented to ensure public safety.

To assist with increased traffic and activity at the ballpark, the Traffic Management Authority (TMA) will deploy Traffic Control Aides (TCA’s) on game days.

Parking

If driving to the ballpark during the baseball season, pre-paid parking is strongly encouraged. Fans can purchase tickets in advance at whitesox.com/parking .

. Fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early and avoid delays. For additional parking information, visit, whitesox.com/parking .

. Accessible parking for cars displaying state issued disability placards or license plates is available on the north side of the ballpark in parking lot B immediately adjacent to Gate 5.

Follow signage and TCA direction to parking lot entry.

Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced. If your vehicle is towed, call 3-1-1 City Services to obtain assistance in locating your vehicle.

Limited day-of-game parking is available in the Credit/Debit Lots (Lots F and L located south of the ballpark). Additional parking will be available in the overflow lot at McCormick Place (Lot B).

For the home opener, parking lots open at noon. Parking transactions are ONLY conducted by credit card with official staff within lots.

Alcohol, Peddling and Parking Enforcement

Throughout the season, the Chicago Police Department stresses the strict enforcement of public intoxication ordinances and DUI laws, as well as City and State liquor laws that prohibit over-serving and serving alcohol to minors.

Additionally, the peddling of goods without a license and the selling or soliciting the sale of residential parking passes is illegal. The Chicago Police will have an increased presence around Guaranteed Rate Field to ensure public safety on game days.

Public Transportation

Public transportation is recommended. Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) offers lots of options for getting to the game and extra service on opening game days.

CTA Red Line stops near the ballpark at the Sox-35 th St. station and the Green Line is just (2) blocks farther east at the 35 th Street Station. For CTA Train and Bus information, visit www.transitchicago.com .

St. station and the Green Line is just (2) blocks farther east at the 35 Street Station. For CTA Train and Bus information, visit . A Metra stop is located at 35th St., just east of the Dan Ryan Expressway, along the Rock Island line.

Report Suspicious Activity – If You See Something, Say Something

As always, OEMC encourages attendees, ballpark employees, fans as well as residents to always be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to onsite security or by calling 9-1-1.

Chicago OEMC App

Downloading the Chicago OEMC app is a great way to get emergency alerts, check CTA Tracker information, monitor game day weather reports and radar, see street closures for events and even share your walk with a friend through CHI Safe Walk – all in one place. Chicago Cubs fans and residents are encouraged to get the new Chicago OEMC App as a public safety tool providing Safe Chicago information, preparedness tips and more in the palm of your hand. The app is now available through the Apple App and Google Play stores. To immediately download, click HERE or visit the website Chicago.gov/oemc.

Emergency Alerts for Residents and Businesses

OEMC will monitor the events and weather throughout the season and will issue any emergency alerts and notifications as necessary. Get alerts and notifications from OEMC to keep residents and businesses up to date on weather and traffic conditions as well as emergencies:

Notify Chicago: Sign up for emergency alerts at notifychicago.org

Sign up for emergency alerts at CHILAKE: For lakefront notices, TEXT “CHILAKE” to 7-8-0-1-5

For lakefront notices, TEXT “CHILAKE” to 7-8-0-1-5 COVID: Get COVID-19 updates by TEXTING “COVID19” to 6-7-2-8-3

Get COVID-19 updates by TEXTING “COVID19” to 6-7-2-8-3 CHIBIZ: Business updates, TEXT “CHIBIZ” to 6-7-2-8-3