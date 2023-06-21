Chicago Urban League partners with Jobcase to host 10th annual citywide job fair on June 21

This year’s fair, themed “Where Preparation Meets Opportunity,” will include more than 75 employers.

Today, the Chicago Urban League will host the 10th annual Citywide Job Fair. Held in partnership with Jobcase – the online community for workers to connect, the fair will take place from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the UIC Forum (725 W. Roosevelt Road). The theme for this year’s fair is “Where Preparation Meets Opportunity.” All attendees must register at: https://www.jobcase.com/events/chicago-job-fair-2023.

In addition to Jobcase, this year’s fair is also in partnership with United Airlines and iHeart Media Chicago. Throughout the day, more than 75 employers from industries including manufacturing, transportation, telecommunications, healthcare, information technology, construction, customer service, and much more will be present to meet with job seekers. Sponsoring employers such as BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois, Bloomin’ Brands, Ferrara Candy Co., Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), Chicago Public Library, i.c.stars, Illinois Action for Children, and more will be on-site to meet with attendees.

All job seekers will also have access to on-site childcare services at no charge, which will eliminate one of the barriers that stands in the way of employment for many. Additionally, free headshots will be available during the fair to aid in attendees presenting their best self both in person and on employment-focused online platforms.

To prepare for the fair and other employment opportunities, the Chicago Urban League and Jobcase are also hosting Empower to Employment Workshops prior to the job fair. The workshops will include assistance with updating resumes, interviewing tips and mock interviews, tools to perfect an elevator pitch, and more. Those who attend two or more workshops will receive a “fast pass” into the job fair. Virtual workshop options are available through Jobcase as well.

The workshops will take place at the Chicago Urban League headquarters located at 4510 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL on the following dates and times:

Thursday, June 15 from 10:30 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

To register for the workshops, visit the Empower to Employment page.

We encourage you to share with your audience and invite you to join us on-site for the job fair to speak with executives from both the Chicago Urban League and Jobcase.

What: Citywide Job Fair – “Where Preparation Meets Opportunity”

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

10:00am – 2:00 p.m.

Where: UIC Forum

725 West Roosevelt Rd.

Chicago, IL 60607

Who: Karen Freeman-Wilson, President and CEO of the Chicago Urban League

Fred Goff, Co-founder and CEO of Jobcase

About the Chicago Urban League

Established in 1916, the Chicago Urban League works to achieve equity for Black families and communities through social and economic empowerment. For more information, visit www.ChiUL.org. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

About Jobcase

Founded in 2015, Jobcase is dedicated to empowering and advocating for the world’s workers. As a social platform, Jobcase helps more than 130 million registered members lead better work lives – providing access to jobs, tools, resources, and a supportive community. Jobcase technology also powers a network of job sites and many nonprofit-driven activities via its Jobcase network. Emerging as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Boston, Jobcase is a Workday Ventures Partner and an industry-affiliate of MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL). Jobcase also collaborates with employers, nonprofits and government agencies to both improve and diversify access to opportunity and participation in the workforce.