Chicago Treasurer’s Office’s “Money Smart Week” Programs Offer Better Financial Choices

To help Chicagoans make better financial choices, City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin announced the Chicago Treasurer’s Office (CTO) is presenting a series of free financial education programs during the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s “Money Smart Week,” April 17-21 at 12 p.m. The webinars will cover a broad range of topics, including budgeting, debt relief, planning for retirement, and resources for growing a small business.

Advance registration is encouraged, but not required. Each program is available at no charge and will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.

Created by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in 2002, “Money Smart Week” is a public awareness campaign designed to help individuals better manage their personal finances through the collaboration and coordination of thousands of organizations across the country. “It helps people to build financial capability,” said Treasurer Conyears-Ervin. “When Chicagoans learn how to best save, spend, plan, and invest they are taking steps to building wealth and creating a more economically stable future.”

The CTO is presenting the following webinars:

Mon., April 17 — “Money Mondays with Melissa”- Annual State of the CTO Address. City Treasurer Conyears-Ervin’s Annual State of the City Treasurer’s Address from Feb. 9 will be re-broadcasted. The address reflects on the CTO’s past year’s accomplishments including the progress made building wealth and creating greater Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in banking, and more. Register now.

Tues., April 18 – “The Language of Business Finances”- BMO provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs and the self-employed to gain a better understanding of the resources and information that can help grow and sustain a small business. Register now.

Wed., April 19 – “Debt Relief” – Tips and advice for how to get caught up on paying bills and expert advice for getting out of debt from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Natalie Llorente of Operation Hope. Register now.

Thurs., April 20 – “Retirement Planning” – Representatives from AARP will share information on how to plan for a financially secure and enjoyable retirement. Register now.

Fri. April 21 – “Small Business Resources” – Learn how the CTO and Goldman Sachs “10,000 Small Business” financial education program will help entrepreneurs gain access to capital and information for growing a small business. The webinar will introduce entrepreneurs to the 15-week, fall program that is available at no cost to business owners. Register now.