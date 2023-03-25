Chicago State University faculty and staff union files intent to strike notice

Photo source: University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100 CSU Chapter

The union and university administration have been bargaining for nearly a year

The Chicago State University chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois (CSU UPI, IFT Local 4100) officially filed their intent to strike notice with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board yesterday afternoon. The union represents about 160 faculty, lecturers, academic support professionals, and technical support staff at CSU.

CSU UPI members overwhelmingly voted (98%) to authorize a strike on March 10, allowing their team to call a strike if adequate progress is not made at the bargaining table. Now that the 10-day intent to strike notice has been filed, members may strike as early as April 3.

“A strike is always a last resort, but CSU administration has pushed us to that point,” said Dr. Valerie Goss, president of the CSU UPI chapter and associate chemistry professor. “We have been meeting for nearly one year, yet CSU administration still hasn’t once come to the table with a viable offer. We will continue to demand the support we need to give our students the education they deserve.”

“Sadly, we’re seeing these situations on campuses across the state,” added UPI President John Miller. “From CSU to Governors State University to Eastern Illinois University, campus presidents are refusing to do the right thing for their students, faculty, and staff. They can afford to provide critical resources but are choosing not to. Just like the brave faculty who were recently forced to strike at UIC, our members are committed to their students and campuses. They will do what is necessary to fight for them both.”

Additional bargaining sessions are scheduled for March 27 and 30.

“To date, CSU administration has refused to take bargaining seriously,” continued Dr. Goss. “Our proposals will make our university stronger, they will boost faculty and staff retention, and they will ensure our workload is manageable so that all students who need assistance get it. We can still avoid a strike if administration will simply work with us to achieve these goals. We hope they will.”

The Chicago State University chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois (IFT Local 4100) represents about 160 faculty, instructors, academic support professionals and technical support staff at Chicago State University. They are affiliated with the Illinois Federation of Teachers.