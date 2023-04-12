Chicago State University faculty and staff to rally with lawmakers and labor leaders today at noon

The faculty and staff who are members of the Chicago State University chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois (CSU UPI, IFT Local 4100) enter Day 8 of their strike today after nearly one year at the bargaining table. They will be joined by lawmakers and labor leaders at a 12 PM rally. (See details below.)



Union members at CSU have been on the picket lines since April 3. The union and administration have held five bargaining sessions since that time. The union has offered creative proposals that provided clear paths to an agreement, but CSU administration has repeatedly rejected them and offered nothing new in return.



Another bargaining session is scheduled for this afternoon at 3:30 PM.



Members will picket on CSU campus beginning at 10:30 AM and rally at 12 PM (noon).



WHAT: CSU Faculty and Staff on Strike – Day 8! Rally with Lawmakers and Labor Leaders



WHO: Chicago State University chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois (CSU UPI, Local 4100), students, and supporters



Rally speakers are scheduled to include:

State Rep. Marcus Evans (HD 33), CSU alumni

Dian Palmer, President, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 73

Dr. Rochelle Robinson-Dukes, Vice President, Cook County College Teachers Union (CCCTU) Local 1600

WHEN: TODAY – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12 – Picketing begins at 10:30 AM. Rally at 12 PM (noon).



WHERE: CSU campus, 9501 S. King Drive, Chicago, IL 60628

Members will picket at 95th and King Dr.; the rally will be in front of the Cook Administrative Building. (Parking is available on the street, or pay to park in the campus lot.)>The Chicago State University chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois (IFT Local 4100) represents about 160 faculty, instructors, academic support professionals and technical support staff at Chicago State University. They are affiliated with the Illinois Federation of Teachers.