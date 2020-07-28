Chicago police mourn death of Deputy Chief Dion Boyd; 30-year-veteran shot himself, officials say

By Sarah Schultz, ABC7 News

The Chicago Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Officers gathered at the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office after a long procession from the Homan Square police facility, where Deputy Chief Dion Boyd died.

The recently promoted 30-year-veteran of the department shot himself to death early Tuesday at the West Side facility, according to police.

“We are shocked saddened with the loss and deeply felt by me and many colleagues and friends with whom Dept. Chief Boyd worked and mentored throughout his career,” said Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown.

Just two weeks, Boyd, 57, had been promoted to Deputy Chief of Criminal Networks. Previously, Boyd served as Commander of Areas 1 and 2. He worked his way through the ranks and held a masters degree in Business Administration.

Boyd’s death comes at a difficult time, where police have become the center of public scorn.

“Every day, life can seem insurmountable at times for anyone, but for police officers the stakes are even higher due to the tireless work they do to safe guard others,” said Brown.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, in recent years, Chicago Police Department suicide rates have been higher than the national average of other officers.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot expressed her condolences in a Tweet Tuesday.

We are truly at a loss of words by the death of Deputy Chief of Criminal Networks Dion Boyd, who passed away last night. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 28, 2020

In a direct message to officers, the Superintendent reminded them, there is no shame in reaching out for help.

“Please officers please stay humble, stay human stay safe stay well,” said Brown.

MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES FOR ANYONE IN NEED

If you feel suicidal or you’re worried about someone you know, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text the Crisis Text Line by messaging TALK to 741741. Police officers can text the word BLUE to 741741.

For more information, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Chicago: 1-833-NAMI-CHI (1-833-626-4244) or 312-563-0445

MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES FOR CHICAGO POLICE EMPLOYEES IN NEED

Chicago Police Employee Assistance Program

Professional Counseling: 312-743-0378

Chicago Police Peer Support: 312-672-9973

CLICK HERE for more information on CPD EAP

This article originally appeared on ABC7 News.