Chicago Jazz Orchestra is ‘Putting the Band Back Together’

By Raymond Ward, The New 411

Chicago Jazz Orchestra and Chicago’s Navy Pier will present a special “Putting the Band Back Together” tribute to the film “The Blues Brothers” Friday, August 7, at 6:30 p.m., as part of Navy Pier’s Water Colors free outdoor summer jazz series in the Polk Bros Park Performance Lawns Lake Stage. For more information, visit [navypier.org].

Saxophonist Blue Lou Marini from the original Blues Brothers Band and movie joins Chicago singer Opal Staples and the CJO in a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the film’s release.

“Blues Brothers” fans can look forward to “Blue Lou” and the CJO performing famous tunes from the movie including “She Caught The Katy,” “Minnie the Moocher,” “Shotgun Blues,” “Sweet Home Chicago” and others.

Chicago’s own Opal Staples will sing Aretha Franklin’s signature songs including “Think” and “Respect.” Also featured in this performance will be a new tune titled “Lockdown Shuffle,” written by Chicago Jazz Orchestra trombonist Tom Garling in response to sheltering in place.

“The Blues Brothers’ jail sentence is a metaphor for today’s COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions,” says CJO Artistic Director Jeff Lindberg. “The Chicago Jazz Orchestra is anxious to get out of lockdown, ‘put the band back together,’ and celebrate everyone’s favorite music from “The Blues Brothers.” We haven’t played live since our performance on February 14 at Symphony Center Jazz, so we are hot to play.”

Opal Staples is a Chicago singer, songwriter and actress. As a premiere singer, she has garnered industry wide acclaim.

Lou Marini, aka “Blue Lou” Marini, is an American saxophonist, arranger and composer. He is best known for his work in jazz, rock, blues and soul, as well as his association with “The Blues Brothers.” He was a member of the original “Saturday Night Live” house band and appeared in “The Blues Brothers” movie and its sequel, “Blues Brothers 2000,” as “Blue Lou.”