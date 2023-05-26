Chicago hosts Spring Half Marathon Run

With over 7,500 runners on display, Life Time’s (NYSE:LTH) Chicago Spring Half Marathon and 10K returned to Chicago Sunday, May 21.

Runners ranging in age from 13 to 81 years old and representing 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and 31 countries took on the Junior, 10K and Half Marathon distances.

According to Chicago Spring, Maria Lindberg, Zander Mintz and Cynthia Kmak won the 2023 Life Time Chicago Spring race. For the Half Marathon, Gabriella Zak and John Lenon Took the 10K titles.

“Kicking off the racing season with the Chicago Spring Half Marathon and 10K is a great way to shake off the winter blues,” said Allison Humbert Wilkinson, senior marketing manager for Life Time Athletic Events. “I want to congratulate all the runners who challenged themselves and achieved their goals today. Thank you for being part of this unforgettable experience, and we look forward to welcoming you back next year for the Windy City’s most exhilarating springtime tradition.”

Runners toed the start line at 7 a.m. for the half marathon distance, followed by the 10K start at 7:45 a.m. The Junior Dash (ages 2-12) took place at 10 a.m., concluding the day’s races.

Runners also participated in the half marathon and 10K course along the Lakefront Path, which gave way to sweeping views of Chicago’s famed skyline, Lake Michigan, the city’s historic museum campus and Soldier Field.

The races finished at Maggie Daley Park where participants, as well as the general public, celebrated spring rejuvenation at the Spring Market Finish Festival.