Chicago girl selected LEGO Group’s creative director

By Patrick Forrest

A 12-year-old local rapper Robyn (Lil Bit Saucy) has been selected as LEGO Group’s first-ever Kid Creative Director for Kids Creative Studio.

“We were so impressed by the diversity, passion, talent and unique personalities in each of your submissions. We saw show-stopping creativity from all types of creative kids, including filmmakers and photographers, to poets and musicians, to philanthropists and even young business owners. Narrowing down the 120 plus submissions we received across the country was not an easy feat by any means,” LEGO said.

At the beginning of March, the company hosted an open call for the position. With hundreds of applicants vying for the position a decision was far from a snap.

Robyn is the first ever Kid Creative Director to join the Kids Creative Studio, a creative team led by kids and focused on showcasing and inspiring the imaginative superpowers of today’s youth.

The Kids Creative Studio was inspired by the recent launch of LEGO® VIDIYO™—a playful and innovative music video maker experience, and is made up of nine top kid influencers and creators, including actors like the GEM sisters, Bella Klassen from Canada who danced with Justin Bieber on his Purpose Tour, dancer Nicole Laeno, best known for her appearance on the reality dance competition ‘Dance-Off Juniors,” and gymnast and martial artist Bryton Myler, among others.

“Kids are really our role-models at LEGO,” says Amanda Madore, Senior Brand Relations Manager at LEGO Systems, Inc. “They are creative geniuses, and we see from a very early age that they can do such incredible and inspiring things.”

The young internet rapper [Robyn] mentioned her new position on her Instagram page, and let her excitement spring through.

“I have been hired as the first ever Kid Creative Director for @lego. I will be working directly with my mentors from Lego and Universal Music Group to create awesome content using Lego Vidiyo. More details on my position on the Lego website and Facebook page. LINK IN MY BIO STAY TUNED YALL THIS IS GONNA BE EPIC,” Lil Bit Saucy informed in the post.

In announcing the winner, Lego took the time to thank and congratulate other applicants who the brand says all sent in incredible work.

“We want to thank each and every one of our participants for taking the time to send in their amazingly creative and inspiring submissions,” Lego said in a statement. “Needless to say, the Untitled Young Creative Community did not disappoint!”

Robyn will receive $10,000 from LEGO to help her on her future creative and educational endeavors.

“This may be video editing equipment for future film makers or computer programs for a young graphic designer,” says Madore.

The $10,000 will be given on behalf of LEGO in agreement with both the child and parent.