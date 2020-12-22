Chicago Football Classic Jeep Wrangler Raffle raises funds to support Chicago area students

The Chicago Football Classic (CFC), in partnership with Sherman Dodge of Skokie, presented a set of keys to a new Jeep Sahara Wrangler for the winner of the 2020 “Driving Scholarships: Jeep Wrangler Raffle.”

The event took place on Thursday, December 17, at Sherman Dodge, 7601 N. Skokie Blvd., in Skokie, IL. The group named Kimberley Scott the raffle winner for the 2020 Jeep Sahara Wrangler.

“While the CFC has not been immune to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has not weakened their spirit and commitment to higher education, namely Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said Larry Huggins, and Tim and Everett Rand, in a CFC statement. “Despite the unfortunate cancellation of the 2020 Game due to the pandemic, this past August the CFC awarded $100K in scholarships to 20 area students planning to [attend] HBCUs.”

In addition to the scholarship presentations, the group also hosted their annual golf outing this fall. The event was in concert with the inaugural Virtual HBCU Week, featuring a free, five-day showcase of financial empowerment workshops, career counseling and an HBCU fair and pep rally.

“Last year, the historic match-up between Hampton University and Howard University drew record attendance at Soldier Field,” the CFC said.

According to the CFC, over $1.5 million was awarded in scholarships to area students that attended college fairs. This included more than 30 HBCUs from across the country. In addition to these HBCUs, both Chicago City Colleges and Chicago State University attended as well.

The Chicago Football Classic, Inc. (CFC) is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to inspire African-American high school and college students through support for programs, initiatives, and events that increase awareness of opportunities to achieve educational excellence.

CFC events influence students and parents to consider the rich academic and cultural opportunities offered by Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

For more information on the CFC, visit: [www.ChicagoFootball Classic.org/] or call (773) 874-8000 x4025. Follow the CFC on Facebook @ ChicagoFootballClassic, Twitter @Chiftblclass and Instagram@ Chifootballclassic.