Chicago developer Sterling Bay hosts annual Holiday Bazaar for Englewood community

The holiday season is almost upon us, and once again those in our communities who are struggling need our help. Sterling Bay, a Chicago-based real estate development firm, will hold its 3 rd annual Holiday Bazaar, a free giveaway event, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at 67th Street and South Wentworth Avenue in Englewood.

“We are excited to return another year to help ensure our neighbors enjoy a warm and joyous holiday season,” said Keiana Barrett, Sterling Bay Director of Diversity and Strategic Development. “Chicago is our hometown, and we are committed to aligning resources designed to strengthen communities and promote healthy living.”

The Holiday Bazaar will feature the following complimentary offerings: · Bookbags and school supplies · COVID boosters and flu shots by Walgreens · Winter coats and outerwear for children (child must be present) · Turkeys or hams (one per family) · Health and community resources ** All while quantities last

The Bazaar is free and open to residents of Englewood and the surrounding communities. Helping Sterling Bay in this initiative are partners: Meridian, Walgreens, Ambetter, Wellcare, Alderman Rod Sawyer, Alderman Stephanie Coleman, Alderman David Moore, Alderman Ray Lopez, Alderman Jeanette Taylor, Senator Mattie Hunter, Commissioner Dennis Deer, Grow Greater Englewood, R.A.G.E., Imagine Englewood, Growing Home, IMAN, Fresh Market, Near North Health Services, Telepath Vision, General Contracting Partners of Sterling Bay, Tenants of 333 N Green, and West Loop Library.

Background:

In 2020, at the height of the coronavirus worldwide pandemic, Sterling Bay hosted a holiday turkey giveaway, distributing more than 250 turkeys to Englewood families for the Thanksgiving holiday. In 2021, the company sponsored its 2 nd Annual “Wellness on Wentworth” holiday healthcare event in Englewood, offering residents and its surrounding communities an opportunity to access free walk-up healthcare services and a variety of giveaways to help families in need, serving more than 200 residents. And this year, in its 3rd annual Holiday Bazaar giveaway event, Sterling Bay plans to distribute 400.

A world-class real estate developer, Sterling Bay has deep involvement in helping under resourced communities. This summer Sterling Bay partnered with Mettle Sports to activate Fleet Fields, a publicly available street soccer pitch at Lincoln Yards that is open for free community play. Sterling Bay is the developer of Lincoln Yards, a 53-acre mixed-use community being developed on former industrial land along the North Branch of the Chicago River.

ABOUT STERLING BAY

Sterling Bay is a national real estate company that boldly transform spaces, industries, and communities, sparking growth and opportunity at every turn. Known for creating innovative, connected, and collaborative spaces for world class companies such as Google, McDonald’s, WPP, Pinterest, Dyson and Tyson Foods, Sterling Bay is consistently recognized for award-winning projects that enhance communities and strengthen a company’s culture and brand. Sterling Bay’s team of more than 185 professionals is responsible for a portfolio exceeding $5 billion, and a development pipeline of more than $20 billion. For more information, visit www.sterlingbay.com.

