Chicago community organizations demand prosecutors drop charges on Tampa 5

The Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (CAARPR) together with Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) at UIC are holding a rally at Federal Plaza on Wednesday, July 12th at 6pm to demand that the charges against the Tampa 5 be dropped.

The Tampa 5 are five activists who are facing felony charges after being brutalized by police for protesting against the removal of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives on campus. July 12th is their first day in court. The National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR) and National SDS have called for a national day of protests in solidarity.