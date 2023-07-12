Chicago community organizations demand prosecutors drop charges on Tampa 5

The Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (CAARPR) together with Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) at UIC are holding a rally at Federal Plaza on Wednesday, July 12th at 6pm to demand that the charges against the Tampa 5 be dropped.
The Tampa 5 are five activists who are facing felony charges after being brutalized by police for protesting against the removal of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives on campus. July 12th is their first day in court. The National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR) and National SDS have called for a national day of protests in solidarity.
“Ron DeSantis’ targeting of student protesters is a blatant act of political repression, and a clear message meant to instill fear in anyone who stands up and speaks out against racism and discrimination in education, and attacks on bodily autonomy.” The official NAARPR statement said.
“If the white supremacists in Florida succeed in prosecuting the Tampa 5, that will put protesters around the country at risk of being locked up on false charges” said Liz Rathburn, chair of SDS at UIC. “We have to protect activists everywhere or they’ll come for us anywhere.”
“No matter what movement you’re in, if you believe in justice you need to stand up for the Tampa 5.” said CAARPR co-chair Kobi Guillory. “The police committed a crime against them and now the victims are being charged.”
“This first court date is of critical importance. Building a mass movement is how I got out of prison and how we got Angela Davis and many other political prisoners free.” said Frank Chapman, executive director of NAARPR. “We need the participation of everyone in the fight for freedom, justice, and equality to keep the Tampa 5 out of prison and defend other activists who are under attack around the country.”