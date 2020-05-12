CHICAGO CEO COVID-19 COALITION HOSTS SWEET HOME CHICAGO TELETHON

The Chicago CEO COVID-19 Coalition has formed to unite local business leaders in a humanitarian campaign for COVID-19 relief and recovery, today and in the months to come. The Coalition is bringing together leaders of Chicago companies to benefit local Chicago charities providing the relief that Chicago needs now, and for vital and long-term recovery. Leading the Coalition initiative is founding member John Koudounis, CEO of Calamos Investments.

As the pandemic rages in our city, there are immediate needs for first responders, for food and shelter, and for urgent assistance to those who are struggling because of the loss of jobs and income. The crisis won’t be over once COVID-19 subsides, and the effects on Chicago will be deep and far-reaching. We are bringing together the C-suite of leading local companies to marshal resources for the relief that Chicago desperately needs today, and for essential and ongoing recovery in the tomorrows ahead.

“I am challenging the business leaders of Chicago and their companies to join with me in the charge to help the people in need in our city. We are assisting Chicago charities in four critical areas: PPE; food; shelter/homeless; and essential counseling services. Our firm, Calamos Investments, is matching our associates’ contributions. In addition, my partner, Founder John Calamos, Sr., and I are both making personal donations,” Koudounis said.

“I am asking Chicago’s business leaders to walk with me in this effort. If not now, when? Now is the time for all of us who can to participate in this fight. We can all come together as a family to bring our city back,” he said.

Chicago charities that will receive donations are the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund; Greater Chicago Food Depository; the Salvation Army Metropolitan Division; The Night Ministry; Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of Chicago; Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago; Jewish United Fund; and Metropolitan Family Services.

The Coalition will hold Sweet Home Chicago, a livestream telethon available on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, on Saturday, May 16, at 5:00 p.m. CDT. Chicago’s own Deon Cole, star of the TV shows “black-ish” and “grown-ish” and Emmy-nominated writer of the Conan O’Brien show, will host the telethon that will be produced by veteran producer Bob Teitel and Nick Buzzell, founder of NBTV. The telethon talent roster that is being developed now will include Chicago’s famous and celebrated and feature local heroes who are making a difference.

For more information or to donate, log on to https://www.chiccc.org or donate through the Coalition partnership with GoFundMe www.gofundme.com/sweethomechicago