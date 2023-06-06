Chicago Archdiocese and Cook County officials to conduct mass burial at Mount Olivet on June 7, 2023

The Archdiocese of Chicago, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and other Cook County officials will hold a committal service to bury indigent, unidentified and unborn persons on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on President Preckwinkle’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PresidentPreckwinkle/

The committal service will include burial of one unidentified person, 57 unborn persons and 314 cremated indigent remains.

Cook County, through the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, is entrusted with the final disposition of indigent deceased, unidentified deceased and fetal remains. The Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic Cemeteries has agreed to provide burial as a public service.

Rev. Lawrence Sullivan, director of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Chicago, will preside over the service and lead the blessing of the caskets. Local funeral directors and other volunteers will accompany each decedent at the service and stay until the burial is complete.

Since 2012, Catholic Cemeteries, the archdiocese and Cook County have worked together with help from the Cook County Funeral Directors Association, Worsham College of Mortuary Science and Malcolm X College to bury the indigent, unborn and unidentified persons.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 2755 W.111th St., Chicago

WHO: